January 2025 Figures At Eurex

Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange – along with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally, recorded a 13 percent rise in total trading volume for January, reaching 172 million contracts, up from 152.7 million contracts in the same month last year. The growth was primarily driven by equity derivatives, which increased by 65 percent from 17.4 million to 28.7 million contracts. Interest rate derivatives also saw an uptick, rising 12 percent to 82.7 million contracts. However, index derivatives experienced a 4 percent decline, falling from 61.4 to 59 million traded contracts.

In OTC Clearing, notional outstanding volumes rose by 12 percent in January, reaching EUR 37,453 billion, compared to EUR 33,537 billion in the same month last year. Notional outstanding for overnight index swaps saw a 34 percent increase to EUR 4,425 billion, while interest rate swaps grew by 13 percent to EUR 16,170 billion.

Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, continued its positive momentum with a remarkable 53 percent increase in daily GC Pooling volumes, reaching EUR 197.4 billion compared to January 2024. Whereas the repo market declined by 30 percent from 214.1 billion in January 2024 down to 149.7 billion in January 2025 due to unfavorable market environment and lower demand. The average total daily term adjusted volume on Eurex Repo stood at an impressive EUR 347.1 billion, up 1 percent year-on-year.

Business overview – January 2025

January 2025 January

2024 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 59.0 61.4 -4% Interest rate derivatives (million) 82.7 73.6 +12% Equity derivatives (million) 28.7 17.4 +65% Total (million)1 172.0 152.7 +13% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 37,453 33,537 +12% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 16,170 14,356 +13% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 4,425 3,300 +34% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 386 281 +37% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 40 25 +60% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 30 19 +59% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 131 0 N/A Repo: Average daily term adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 197.4 128.9 +53% Repo Market (billion EUR) 149.7 214.1 -30% Total (billion EUR) 347.1 343 +1%