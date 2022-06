Jacob Henriksson comes most recently from the Swedish Fortifications Agency where he worked for almost five years as CFO and deputy director general.

Jacob Henriksson has considerable experience in the public sector, including the Swedish Schools Inspectorate, the Swedish Tax Agency and the Government Offices of Sweden.

He will take over as the executive director for the Administration and Operational Support section at FI on 1 December and be a member of FI's management group.