Jack Rawlings ACSI Announced As New President Of The CISI Essex Branch Committee

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Rawlings ACSI as president of the CISI’s Essex branch. He takes over the role from David Madgwick, Chartered MCSI, who has led the branch since 2022.





Jack Rawlings ACSI

Jack brings over a decade of experience in investments, crypto assets, and regulatory compliance. He is currently an executive director at Swissquote and plays a significant role in the management and oversight of the listed Swiss banking group’s UK subsidiary.

The CISI Essex region comprises over 1,200 members, making it the third largest in the UK. Jack has been involved with the committee for eight years and has been a key voice in the committee’s work for the Young Professionals’ Network. His work has involved assisting young professionals with their developmental skills, advising on how to thrive in their financial services career, and helping companies to steer their businesses in a new direction through effective change management.

Regarding the appointment, Jack said: “I am honoured to be appointed to lead the CISI Essex branch. I would like to thank David Madgwick for his excellent leadership and commitment to our members. I look forward to supporting our local professional community and the wider CISI mission. My focus, along with the committee, will be to ensure our activities strengthen public trust in our industry and give members the confidence to continually raise the bar for knowledge, skills, and professionalism.”

Tracy Vegro OBE, CISI chief executive, said: “Congratulations to Jack. We’re delighted to have him as our new CISI Essex branch president and look forward to working with him, especially to foster work with our mission to educate and strengthen public trust. Thank you, too, to David for the brilliant work he has done over the past three years.”