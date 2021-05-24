Arteche Receives Favourable Report From BME Growth

- It is the second company to join BME Growth in 2021
The Coordination and Admissions Committee of BME Growth has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on ARTECHE following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
ARTECHE will carry out a capital increase in the coming days. Once completed, it will publish an addendum to the Information Document with the result. The company's Board of Directors will take the subscription price in the capital increase as the reference price for the start trading.
NORGESTIÓN is the Registered Adviser while Banco Santander will act as Liquidity Provider.
ARTECHE is a company that specialises in the design, manufacture and marketing of electrical equipment and solutions for the measurement, protection, monitoring, automation and control of power system networks. It operates in the areas of power generation, transport and distribution. Last October it made its debut on BME’s Fixed Income market, MARF, with a 50 million euro commercial paper programme.
The Informative Document on ARTECHE can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.