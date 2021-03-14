Issue Of Ordinary Shares And Performance Rights To Employees Of NZX Limited (NZX)

NZX advises that it has issued $1,000 of ordinary shares (gross of tax) in NZX to each of its employees as at 1 February 2021 who have joined or become permanent employees of NZX since NZX’s previous issue of $1,000 of ordinary shares to employees as at 3 February 2020.





NZX also advises that it has issued performance rights to the members of its executive and management teams pursuant to NZX’s Long Term Incentive Plan. The performance rights give the holder options to acquire ordinary shares in NZX, which may be exercised if the performance rights vest. The vesting period for the performance rights is 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023.

NZX also advises that a portion of the performance rights issued to the members of its executive and management teams in 2018 have vested, and that a portion have lapsed. These vested performance rights give the holder the options to acquire ordinary shares in NZX. NZX has issued ordinary shares to each holder that has exercised the options.

The total number of ordinary shares on issue is now 278,539,133.

The total number of performance rights on issue is now 4,933,954.

The attached information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1.