Islamic Banking And Finance Institute Malaysia And CISI Collaborate To Enhance Lifelong Learning With Globally Recognised CPD And Membership

Malaysian financial services practitioners have gained a competitive edge through a new collaboration with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), enhancing their professional lifelong learning and offering the opportunity to apply for CISI membership.





The Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia (IBFIM) is a leading talent development institution specialising in industry technical certifications, with a vision to be the global reference centre for Islamic finance. This extended partnership with CISI will advance professionalism in the Malaysian financial services market by providing access to CISI’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD) scheme, Institute membership, and adherence to a Code of Conduct through its digital learning platform.

IBFIM’s CQIF holders are eligible to join CISI as Associate Members and, upon completing the required CPD years, can upgrade to individually Chartered Membership with CISI.

Yusry Yusoff, IBFIM Chief Executive Officer, stated: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to upskilling financial service practitioners,





particularly those from the Islamic financial services industry, and providing them with a platform to expand their networks as qualified Affiliate or Associate members, with the opportunity to advance to Chartered Membership with CISI. We look forward to this partnership, which is set to promote lifelong learning and uphold the highest standards of professional excellence across various financial services disciplines in collaboration with CISI.”

Tracy Vegro, CISI Chief Executive Officer, said: “CISI is committed to delivering a high-quality, lifelong learning CPD and membership experience to financial services practitioners globally. This partnership confirms our dedication to extending this expertise to Malaysian professionals, complementing IBFIM’s mission to elevate the standards of the financial services profession in Malaysia through enhanced skills and knowledge.”