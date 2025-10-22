ISI Markets Unveils REDD For Sovereign Debt To Redefine Emerging Market Credit Intelligence - The Platform Also Introduces “AskREDD,” An AI Feature Enabling Users To Query Data And Analysis On Sovereign Risk, Fiscal Health, And Special Situations In Real Time

ISI Markets, the global market intelligence provider known for its unique depth and breadth of coverage of emerging markets, today announced the launch of REDD for Sovereign Debt. The new AI-driven platform delivers early insights into sovereign and government-related risks for investors and analysts. It achieves this by unifying expert analysis, exclusive local sources, and curated economic, technical, and financial indicators.

Assessing EM sovereign credit risk has never been more challenging with global trade uncertainty, inflation and supply chain shocks and increased geopolitical risk coming into play. Fiscal strain on governments are mounting, with world government debt to GDP hitting an estimate of 95%, and debt service absorbing an average of 43% of budget revenue across developing economies.

The Emerging Market sovereign hard-currency debt market, valued at approximately $1.4 trillion, demands comprehensive intelligence. Effective investment decision-making is critically dependent on a comprehensive view of all factors that affect sovereign debt. This view must connect macroeconomic fundamentals, investor fund flows, and granular local intelligence, including the financial health of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). The lack of a unified source can lead to misinformed analysis and incomplete insights.

ISI Markets developed REDD for Sovereign Debt to address this specific need by integrating data and intelligence from across its product suite into a single easy to use platform tailored to the workflows of sovereign research analysts. It facilitates the analysis of sovereign entities, covering special situations and credit catalysts through expert analysis and exclusive on-the-ground local sources.

The coverage includes the full universe of emerging markets issuers of hard currency bonds, along with detailed financial models and corporate structures for SOEs, addressing the drivers of government-related risk in complex markets, where reliable data and insights are challenging to access.



REDD Intelligence, acquired by ISI Markets in 2022, is a leading provider of timely, actionable research, news and intelligence on emerging market sovereign and corporate debt issuers leveraging deep local networks of primary sources.

REDD for Sovereign Debt represents the latest ISI Markets offering to integrate content and data from across the group including country-level macroeconomic indicators from CEIC, aggregated sovereign fund flow data from EPFR, and country and political risk reports from EMIS. Together they provide the ability to dissect sovereign credit risk with unparalleled ease.

"The launch of REDD for Sovereign Debt marks a major strategic milestone for our firm,” said Steve Pulley, CEO of ISI Markets. “By augmenting the powerful proprietary sovereign news and research of REDD with relevant sovereign data from our wider product suite, we provide a 360-degree view of emerging market sovereign credit for our clients. This product showcases our power as an integrated global market intelligence provider powering our clients' critical investment decisions."

The core functionality and intelligence within the platform includes:

Comprehensive Coverage : Full universe of hard-currency sovereign bond issuers across emerging and frontier markets, with 10+ years of historical data and over 3 million unique data points.

Deeper Intelligence : Integrated macroeconomic indicators, fund flow data, and financial metrics drawn from multiple high-quality sources.

Exclusive News and Research : Continuous coverage of restructurings, policy shifts, and special situations, with 1,500+ expert reports published annually.

AI-Powered Research : ISI’s proprietary AI solution, AskREDD, enables the intuitive and instant extraction of insights from over 80,000 reports and documents - turning complex analysis into clear, actionable signals.

Enhanced User Experience : Customisable alerts, watchlists, and a smoother interface designed to cut research time and quickly reveal critical information.

Alongside the launch of REDD for Sovereign Debt, REDD has unveiled a new website that reflects its enhanced offering and unified brand positioning. The new site highlights integrated solutions, an expanded product suite, and provides a modern gateway to REDD’s market intelligence.