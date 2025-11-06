ISI Markets Releases AskEMIS To Transform The Productivity Of Market Intelligence Professionals And Corporate Strategists - New AI Tool Proven To Deliver At Least 30% Daily Efficiency Gain

ISI Markets, the global market intelligence provider known for its unique depth and breadth of coverage of emerging markets, today announces the launch of its AskEMIS AI service that has delivered a 30-40% daily time saving for market intelligence managers, researchers and strategists.

AskEMIS, a bespoke AI assistant integrated natively within the award-winning EMIS Next platform, is designed to transform the daily workflow of analysts and strategists, drastically reducing time spent searching, reviewing and synthesizing news and research. It instantly unlocks critical insights from its extensive, multi-lingual content universe, with the ability to analyse news in 84 languages and analyst reports in 16 languages.

The capability delivers a quantifiable edge by fundamentally improving the research process. Analysts traditionally spend countless hours manually reviewing lengthy documents. AskEMIS can process and summarise research reports (often lengthy at up to 200 pages each) and provide specific answers to your key questions in seconds.

Early adopters confirm time savings of up to 3 hours per review, effectively freeing up approximately one-third of an analyst's time. By providing immediate access to key insights via an interactive conversational Q&A function, AskEMIS enables quicker, more informed strategic, investment, and risk decisions, providing a vital competitive advantage in fast-moving emerging markets. This shifts the analyst's role from a 'data processor' to a 'strategic partner', empowering professionals to focus on high-impact activities such as strategic interpretation, scenario modelling, and forward-looking analysis

"AskEMIS is more than an efficiency tool; it is a catalyst enabling higher-impact research," said Steve Pulley, CEO ISI Markets. "We’re giving our users back precious time while simultaneously allowing them to tap into the full, rich universe of emerging market intelligence that was previously locked behind language barriers and bounded by time constraints. It’s a proven tool that helps analysts and strategists provide deeper, more valuable insight in a fraction of the time, which is precisely where they can make a difference. This sets a new standard for global market research."

This new capability is a transformational key to unlocking hard-to-access 'dark data'. For investors and corporations, the ability to effortlessly access and analyse data and insights from sources including financial reports in Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish without specialist language skills is unprecedented. This significantly reduces information asymmetry, a major barrier to investment , bringing clarity and reliable information to opaque markets.