ISI Emerging Markets Group Acquires EPFR To Expand Global Intelligence Platform And Rebrands As ISI Markets - ISI Markets’ Clients Will Be Able To Access The Most Complete Picture Of Institutional And Retail Investor Flows And Fund Manager Allocations Driving Global Markets Alongside ISI’s Macroeconomic, Industry And Financial Market Data

ISI Markets, the leading provider of macroeconomic data, industry, company and sovereign intelligence, today announces the acquisition of EPFR, the global leader in fund flows and allocation data.

With the acquisition of EPFR, ISI Markets gains a proprietary macro funds flow dataset and proposition, reinforcing ISI’s strategy of curating and delivering difficult-to-source “macro to micro” data, helping inform buy- and sell-side firms’ strategies and investment decisions across global markets, including on the world’s fastest growing and highest potential economies.

EPFR, which is renowned for its breadth, granularity, and frequency of global fund flows coverage, will operate alongside ISI Markets’ leading global macroeconomic and financial market data business, CEIC. Combining the firms’ offerings provides ISI Markets’ clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, and banks, comprehensive data and insight on investor sentiment and money movements across regions and asset classes, whilst streamlining workflows and enhancing investment models for economists, quantitative analysts and investment professionals with the tightest integration of datasets.

Steve Pulley, CEO of ISI Markets, commented: “The strategic acquisition of EPFR marks a pivotal step in the evolution of ISI Markets. Bringing greater scale in terms of breadth of buy- and sell-side relationships across North America and Europe and material expansion of our proprietary data asset, ISI Markets is now positioned as a unique global data and intelligence platform providing excellent coverage of developed markets whilst remaining best in breed on emerging markets.”

Pascal Ambrosi, Partner at Montagu, commented: “This acquisition reflects the strong synergy that has developed between EPFR and ISI Markets over time, as the two became truly global service providers with a strategic focus on more deeply supporting buy- and sell-side client workflows. The transaction will also enable the companies to expand their geographic reach and tap into markets in North America/Europe and Asia respectively.”

The acquisition follows the partnership announced earlier this year which saw ISI Markets integrate EPFR fund flows and asset allocation data across all major asset classes, tracking over 150,000 traditional and alternative fund-share classes, into CEIC’s workflow and analytics platform. By combining EPFR's data with over 3,500 other economic and financial data sources, the combined offering has equipped investment professionals with the ability to better understand the linkages between economic factors, investor sentiment and asset class performance.

EPFR was carved out from Informa PLC by Montagu in October 2022 and is the second acquisition by ISI Markets since Montagu acquired ISI in December 2020 and follows the acquisition of REDD Intelligence, the leading emerging market corporate and sovereign intelligence provider for high yield, private credit, distressed and event-driven special situations. ISI Markets also offers EMIS, the award-winning AI powered market intelligence and research platform.