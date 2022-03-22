 Skip to main Content
ISDA/SIFMA/IIB SBS Comment Letters To SEC

Date 22/03/2022

On March 21, ISDA, the Institute of International Bankers (IIB) and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) submitted comment letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on three proposed security-based swaps (SBS) rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934: 1. Proposed Rule 15Fh-4(c) Prohibition Against Undue Influence over Chief Compliance Officers, 2. Proposed Rule 10B-1 Position Reporting of Large Security-Based Swap Positions and 3. Proposed Rule 9J-1 Prohibition Against Fraud, Manipulation or Deception in Connection with Security-Based Swaps.

 

