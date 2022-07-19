ISDA - SwapsInfo First Half Of 2022 And The Second Quarter Of 2022 Review: Summary

The latest ISDA SwapsInfo Quarterly Review shows that trading volume for interest rate derivatives (IRD) and credit derivatives increased in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. This summary provides a high-level overview of key trends in the first half of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022. The full report will be published in due course.

Key highlights for the first half of 2022 include:

IRD traded notional increased by 29.4% to $156.7 trillion in the first half of 2022 from $121.1 trillion in the first half of 2021. Trade count rose by 17.1% to 1.2 million from 982.3 thousand over the same period.

Cleared IRD transactions represented 74.4% of total IRD traded notional and 74.6% of trade count.

IRD traded on swap execution facilities (SEFs) represented 58.1% of total IRD traded notional and 68.0% of trade count.

Credit derivatives traded notional increased by 80.0% to $8.2 trillion in the first half of 2022 from $4.5 trillion in the first half of 2021. Trade count grew by 81.2% to 215.1 thousand from 118.7 thousand over the same period.

Cleared credit derivatives transactions represented 83.0% of total traded notional and 87.5% of total trade count.

SEF-traded credit derivatives accounted for 81.9% of total traded notional and 86.6% of trade count.

Click on the PDF below to read the summary.