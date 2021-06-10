On June 8, ISDA submitted a letter requesting that the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) expands the scope of the fair value option that is provided under Topic 825, Financial Instruments to include physical commodity inventories as well as executory contracts related to physical commodities (eg, storage, transportation, non-derivatives purchase or sale contracts) that are managed on a fair value basis. Given the challenges and significant operational cost that exist with applying fair value hedge accounting to the substantial majority of these positions, having an option to measure certain physical commodity inventories and related executory contracts at fair value would provide a practical and simplified solution.
ISDA Submits Letter To FASB On Scope Of Fair Value Option
