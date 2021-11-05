ISDA: SEC SBS Transaction Reporting Party Requirements

The Security-Based Swap (SBS) Transaction Reporting Party Requirements Suggested Operational Practices (SOP) establishes the hierarchy and tie-breaker logic to determine a single reporting counterparty for SEC security-based swap reporting (SBSR). The document leverages the existing reporting party standards published by ISDA for CFTC and Canada, therefore allowing reporting entities to reuse aspects of their existing builds and to accommodate multi-jurisdictional reporting by a single reporting entity.