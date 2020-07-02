ISDA: Review Of The MIFID II/MIFIR Framework

The revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MIFID II/MIFIR) were critical elements of the European Union’s (EU) effort to address shortcomings exposed by the financial crisis. Among other things, the framework was aimed at incentivizing the trading of standardized over-the-counter derivatives on exchanges and electronic trading platforms where appropriate, in order to improve transparency and ensure a level playing field between existing trading execution techniques.
These objectives have not entirely been met, and adjustments are required to make rules on data and reporting, transparency and systematic internalisers more effective. In addition, the lack of equivalence decisions for non-EU trading venues, particularly in a post-Brexit environment, could result in market fragmentation.
EU policy-makers are now reviewing MIFID II/MIFIR in light of market developments to determine which legislative adjustments are appropriate. ISDA believes the European Commission should adopt a ‘Refit’ approach, rather than a complete re-write of the legislation. This paper explores five key areas where a recalibration of the rules would be appropriate and would further enable safe, efficient derivatives markets.
Click on the PDF below to read the full paper.