ISDA Response To UK Financial Conduct Authority Consultation On Sustainability Disclosure Requirements

On June 14, ISDA responded to the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) consultation on sustainability disclosure requirements for portfolio management. ISDA supports the FCA taking a proportionate approach to the use of derivatives in sustainable investing. It is important that recommendations on the treatment of derivatives, expected to be proposed by the European Union’s Platform on Sustainable Finance (PSF) by the end of 2024, are implemented consistently by the relevant authorities, including those in the UK. In the response, ISDA highlights several issues related to derivatives and makes recommendations.

