ISDA Response To METI’s Consultation On Carbon Credit Report

On May 13, 2022, ISDA submitted its response to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s (METI) consultation on its carbon credit report. In its response, ISDA highlights the important role derivatives and financial institutions play in the carbon credit markets by increasing liquidity and transparency. ISDA also notes it is important to clarify the legal nature of voluntary carbon credits (VCC) to enhance the robustness of the VCC trading market.

