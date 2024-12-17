ISDA Response To HM Treasury On Financial Services Growth And Competitiveness Strategy

On December 12, ISDA submitted its response to HM Treasury’s call for evidence on its financial services growth and competitiveness strategy. In the response, ISDA focused on innovation, technology, international partnerships and trade and sustainable finance. ISDA also urged the UK government to progress its review of markets and infrastructure regulation and retain its focus as a world leading host for central counterparties.

