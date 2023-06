On May 31, ISDA submitted a response to the Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) consultation related to the 2024 over-the-counter international securities identification number (ISIN) and classification financial instrument code (CFI) service provision. This response reflects the input provided by member firms via the ISDA Data and Reporting Working Groups.

Documents (1) for ISDA Response to DSB Consultation on ISIN and CFI Service Provision