On June 22, 2022, ISDA responded to the UK government’s call for evidence on its green finance strategy. In its response, ISDA focused on three main areas: clarifying the role of derivatives in sustainable investing; highlighting the importance of legal certainty in the treatment of carbon credits under English law; and recommending that taxonomy-aligned key performance indicators applied to credit institutions such as the green asset ratio, as foreseen under the EU’s taxonomy framework, should not be considered in the context of the UK’s green finance strategy as they would negatively impact derivatives dealers.

Documents (1) for ISDA Responds to UK Government on Green Finance Strategy