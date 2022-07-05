ISDA Responds To Swiss FINMA’s Consultation On Clearing Obligations For RFR Swaps

ISDA has responded to the Swiss FINMA’s consultation on updated clearing requirements resulting from the transition away from IBORs. In the response, ISDA highlighted the following key points:

ISDA is very supportive of central clearing.

There should be a sufficient notice period for clearing participants (clearing members and their clients).

Transactions stemming from post-trade risk reduction exercises should be exempt from the clearing obligation.

ISDA welcomes the Swiss clearing obligations.