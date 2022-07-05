BV_Trial Banner.gif
ISDA Responds To Swiss FINMA’s Consultation On Clearing Obligations For RFR Swaps

Date 05/07/2022

ISDA has responded to the Swiss FINMA’s consultation on updated clearing requirements resulting from the transition away from IBORs. In the response, ISDA highlighted the following key points:

 

  • ISDA is very supportive of central clearing.
  • There should be a sufficient notice period for clearing participants (clearing members and their clients).
  • Transactions stemming from post-trade risk reduction exercises should be exempt from the clearing obligation.
  • ISDA welcomes the Swiss clearing obligations.

