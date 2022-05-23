BV_Trial Banner.gif
ISDA Responds To ESMA’s Updated Validation Rules For EMIR Refit

Date 23/05/2022

On May 6, 2022, ISDA responded to the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) request for feedback on its updated draft validation rules and reconciliation tolerances for a new set of reportable details under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) Refit. The changes made by ESMA were based on responses to the EMIR reporting guidance consultation paper, which ISDA responded to on October 5, 2021. In its response, ISDA highlights its support for the broad changes that ESMA has proposed.

