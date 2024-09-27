ISDA Publishes Results Of Survey On AT1 Treatment In DRM Model

In September 2024, ISDA carried out a survey of its members to obtain views on the development of the dynamic risk management (DRM) model. In particular, the survey sought to understand the accounting and regulatory treatment of Alternative Tier 1 (AT1) financial instruments and to contribute this information to the development of the International Accounting Standards Board’s DRM model. The respondents represented nearly 60% of the total size of the AT1 market, which Reuters estimates at approximately $275 billion.

The survey shows that:

For balance sheet classification under International Financial Reporting Standards, the majority of respondents classify their AT1s as equity; The majority of respondents include their AT1s for interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) as equivalent to financial liabilities. This indicates that for risk management purposes, AT1s are an integral part of respondents’ interest rate risk exposure; There is strong desire for the inclusion of AT1s in the current net open position as they are integral to the risk management strategy, with evidence from inclusion in IRRBB risk metrics (eg, economic value of equity) and actual banking risk management framework indicating that lack of inclusion could conflict with the objectives of the DRM model.

Click on the PDF below to access the survey results.

