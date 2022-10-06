ISDA Passes 1,000 Member Milestone

Membership of ISDA has exceeded 1,000 firms for the first time in its history, reflecting strong demand across the globe for ISDA’s suite of industry products, services, solutions, documentation and advocacy.

ISDA’s members span 78 countries and comprise institutions from across the derivatives market, including banks, asset managers, insurance companies, government and supranational entities, corporations, market infrastructure, vendors and law firms. More information on ISDA’s membership is available here.

“This is a big milestone for ISDA and reflects the work we’re doing on many fronts to provide value to our membership. As well as providing documentation, definitions and legal opinions that provide critical clarity to derivatives counterparties on their rights and obligations following a default, we’ve expanded our services to provide a variety of industry solutions, including the ISDA Standard Initial Margin Model, ISDA Create, digital regulatory reporting and benchmarking for standardized approach capital models. We’ll continue to serve our members by developing services and solutions that create efficiency and reduce costs,” said Scott O’Malia, ISDA’s Chief Executive.

“Hitting the 1,000-member landmark shows there continues to be very strong support for ISDA’s mission of fostering safe and efficient derivatives markets. ISDA was built on a strong foundation of developing legal documentation and legal opinions and has kept a constant focus on providing value to the membership and the derivatives community as a whole. This has benefitted member institutions from all corners of the derivatives market, both in developed and emerging and developing jurisdictions,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA’s Chairman.

More information on ISDA’s services is available on ISDA’s website.