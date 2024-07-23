On July 17, ISDA submitted a comment letter to the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) in response to its exposure draft, which seeks to address the accounting matters related to renewable electricity contracts and the impact on hedge accounting. ISDA provided additional information and proposed other instances, in addition to contracts for renewable electricity, where hedge accounting with a variable notional should be permitted, such as balance guaranteed swaps, and proposed to address this issue as part of the post-implementation review of International Financial Reporting Standard 9, hedge accounting, which is expected to begin later in 2024.

Documents (1) for ISDA Letter to IASB on Contracts for Renewable Electricity