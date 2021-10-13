ISDA Launches Future Leaders In Derivatives Program

ISDA has launched a new professional development program for emerging leaders in the derivatives market to help support their career progression and enable them to gain experience of working alongside other practitioners from all parts of the derivatives industry.
For the first phase of the ISDA Future Leaders in Derivatives (IFLD) program, ISDA has enrolled a diverse group of nearly 50 derivatives professionals who have already demonstrated leadership potential within their own firms. They are drawn from buy- and sell-side institutions, law firms and service providers around the world.
Over the coming year, the IFLD participants will work on developing thought-leadership materials in two key areas – environmental, social and governance (ESG), and technology and innovation. They will also have access to ISDA training resources and conferences, giving them the opportunity to network and engage with their peers.
The initial cohort will be split into two working groups, each chaired by an ISDA staff member who will work with the group to agree objectives and provide guidance. IFLD working groups will be expected to develop papers on their topic of focus and deliver their output to an industry audience next year.
During the second part of the program, a series of training sessions will be delivered, covering technical topics such as the fundamentals of derivatives, media training and leadership skills. Most participants will graduate from the program after one year of participation, at which point a new group will be enrolled.
“The derivatives market faces some exciting opportunities in the years ahead and it is more important than ever that we identify and nurture potential leaders across a diverse range of functions, business lines and geographies. The IFLD program will give participants the opportunity to develop their careers and professional networks, providing a platform to take on future leadership positions. This program will be critical to ensure the market continues to flourish for years to come,” said Scott O’Malia, ISDA’s Chief Executive.
“As we bring together this diverse network of emerging leaders, we are looking forward to hearing their perspectives on issues of strategic importance to the future of the derivatives market. By engaging with their peers, exchanging views within working groups and participating in the IFLD training program, they will gain valuable experience of ISDA’s work that will support their professional development,” said Ciarán McGonagle, Assistant General Counsel at ISDA and Chair of the IFLD Committee.
The IFLD program launches this week with two welcome events that are being held virtually to provide access to participants in all locations and time zones.