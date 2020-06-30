ISDA Issues RFQ To Provide Front-End User Platform

ISDA has today issued a request for quotations (RFQ) from qualified parties to provide a front-end user platform to support ISDA’s new suite of digital documentation.
The new online platform will be used to publish ISDA’s first natively digital definitional booklet, the forthcoming 2020 Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions, as well as to digitally represent existing documents, such as the 2002 ISDA Master Agreement.
The platform will also include state-of-the-art functionality, designed to enhance the industry’s ability to access, navigate and utilize ISDA’s documentation. These features include defined terms that are hyperlinked to their definitions and version comparison tools that allow parties to see how the documentation has been updated over time.
ISDA is committed to offering its documentation and definitional booklets in digital form via the online platform, and will add further documentation on a phased basis.
The 2020 Definitions represent a root-and-branch update of the 2006 ISDA Definitions, and are due for finalization in the fourth quarter of this year. Among the various benefits, the online platform will allow the definitions to be amended and restated in their entirety each time they are updated, rather than the current system of publishing separate supplements to amend the main definitional booklet.
To receive a copy of the RFQ, please contact DigitalDocRFQ@isda.org.
Parties interested should submit their intention to submit a proposal to DigitalDocRFQ@isda.org no later than July 17, 2020 at 5pm London time.
Proposals need to be made in writing in accordance with the guidance outlined in the RFQ and submitted no later than July 31, 2020 at 5pm London time.