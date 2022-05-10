ISDA, ICMA And ISLA Seek Third-Party Solution For CDM Repository

ISDA, the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the International Securities Lending Association (ISLA) have announced they are seeking a third-party organization to provide an open-source repository for the Common Domain Model (CDM).

The three associations signed a memorandum of understanding in August 2021 to strengthen collaboration on the future development of the CDM, which establishes a single, common digital representation of trade events and actions across the lifecycle of financial products. The associations are now inviting potential host organizations to provide a service proposal to meet their requirements.

Responding organizations will need to be able to:

Provide a repository for the open-source CDM, which allows maintenance of the CDM code, open access for its consumption and use by the CDM community;

Facilitate the growth and maintenance of a community, members of which can contribute to the development of the CDM;

Allow for the governance of contributions to the CDM to be overseen by the associations; and

Assist in creating and maintaining awareness of the CDM within the financial services community.

Proposals should be submitted no later than June 17, 2022 at 22:00 BST/17:00 EDT.

To receive a copy of the detailed requirements document and further details, please contact: CDMinfo@isda.org, regtech@islaemea.org or Fintech@icmagroup.org.

Further information on the CDM can be found here:

ISDA resources on the CDM

ICMA resources on the CDM for repo and bonds

ISLA resources on the CDM