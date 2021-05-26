ISDA, FIA Submit Joint Response To EC Consultation On ESAs Review

On May 21, ISDA, the Futures Industry Association (FIA) and the FIA European Principal Traders Association submitted a joint response to the European Commission (EC) questionnaire on the review of the three European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) – the European Banking Authority, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, and the European Securities and Markets Authority.
The EC will examine the responses in the next few months and assess whether legislative proposals are necessary to adapt the powers and competences of the ESAs.