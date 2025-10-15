ISDA Expands Digital Regulatory Reporting Solution To Cover Hong Kong’s Revised Reporting Rules

ISDA has expanded its Digital Regulatory Reporting (DRR) solution to support revised derivatives reporting rules in Hong Kong, enabling in-scope firms to implement the changes cost-effectively and accurately.

The amendments from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) came into effect on September 29. This represents the eighth set of reporting requirements available on the ISDA DRR following earlier launches to cover revisions in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, Canada by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the EU under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), Japan by the Financial Services Agency, Singapore by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the UK under UK EMIR and the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In total, the ISDA DRR will support 12 reporting rule sets in nine major jurisdictions and ISDA will maintain the DRR code as those rules evolve in future.

“This is another important milestone in the development of the ISDA DRR and means firms subject to those rules can implement the requirements accurately and efficiently, based on a golden-source industry interpretation of the rules. This not only cuts the burden and cost for implementing firms – it also reduces the risk of regulatory penalties for misreported data,” said Scott O’Malia, ISDA’s Chief Executive.

The ISDA DRR takes as its foundation a common interpretation of each ruleset that has been reviewed and agreed by an industry working group. It uses the Common Domain Model – an open-source data standard for financial products, trades and lifecycle events – to convert the industry interpretation into free, machine-executable code. That code can be used as the basis for implementing the rules or to validate that a firm’s interpretation is aligned with the industry reading.

For more information on ISDA’s DRR, visit the ISDA Solutions InfoHub.