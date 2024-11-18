This paper discusses the uses and benefits of derivatives for buy-side firms – a category that includes investment managers, pension funds, insurers, hedge funds and non-dealer banks – and discusses some of the regulatory barriers and other constraints these firms face in using derivatives in the rapidly growing economies of Asia Pacific, noting the adverse consequences of these restrictions on the region’s capital markets and economic development.
ISDA - Derivatives Usage And The Buy Side: Asia-Pacific Perspectives
Date 18/11/2024