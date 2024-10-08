Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ISDA: Derivatives, Margining And Risk In Emerging Market And Developing Economies

Date 08/10/2024

Derivatives have an important role to play in the development of economies and financial markets in emerging jurisdictions. Financial regulation, in turn, is a critical element in shaping the safe, efficient use and growth of risk management activity in these countries. One of the most important elements of the financial regulatory framework for derivatives is margining: the exchange of collateral, or margin, for derivatives transactions. This paper explains what margining is, how it works and the key issues for policymakers in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) to consider when transposing margin-related regulation to their jurisdictions, with a particular focus on non-cleared derivatives.

Click on the PDF below to read the full report.

Documents (1)for Derivatives, Margining and Risk in Emerging Market and Developing Economies

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg