ISDA: Derivatives, Margining And Risk In Emerging Market And Developing Economies

Derivatives have an important role to play in the development of economies and financial markets in emerging jurisdictions. Financial regulation, in turn, is a critical element in shaping the safe, efficient use and growth of risk management activity in these countries. One of the most important elements of the financial regulatory framework for derivatives is margining: the exchange of collateral, or margin, for derivatives transactions. This paper explains what margining is, how it works and the key issues for policymakers in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) to consider when transposing margin-related regulation to their jurisdictions, with a particular focus on non-cleared derivatives.

