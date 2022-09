On 16 September, 2022, ISDA finalized a paper on the pre-trade transparency requirements for derivatives under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MIFIR) following the European Parliament’s draft report on the review of the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive/MIFIR. ISDA supports Danuta Huebner’s suggested deletion of the pre-trade transparency requirements for on-venue request-for-quotation and voice trading.

