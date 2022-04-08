ISDA: CFTC Requirement: Federal Entity Indicator

The amended CFTC Swap Data Reporting Rules require reporting of Federal Entity Indicator (#23 Counterparty 1/ #24 Counterparty 2). The ISDA Data & Reporting U.S. Compliance industry working group formed two alternatives of standardized language that may be used for any outreach. Reporting parties can elect to use either the CFTC Federal Entity Indicator – Negative Affirmation or Federal Entity Indicator – Affirmative Election provided at their discretion.
Documents (2)for CFTC Requirement: Federal Entity Indicator
- will open in a new tab or windowCFTC Federal Entity Indicator Negative Affirmation 040822(pdf)
- Federal Entity Indicator Affirmation Election 040822(pdf)