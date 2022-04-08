 Skip to main Content
ISDA: CFTC Requirement: Federal Entity Indicator

Date 08/04/2022

The amended CFTC Swap Data Reporting Rules require reporting of Federal Entity Indicator (#23 Counterparty 1/ #24 Counterparty 2). The ISDA Data & Reporting U.S. Compliance industry working group formed two alternatives of standardized language that may be used for any outreach. Reporting parties can elect to use either the CFTC Federal Entity Indicator – Negative Affirmation or Federal Entity Indicator – Affirmative Election provided at their discretion.

 

