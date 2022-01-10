ISDA: Capitalization Of Equity Investments In Funds Under The FRTB

On January 10, 2022, ISDA published a whitepaper, Capitalization of Equity Investment in Funds Under the FRTB Framework.
Funds perform a key role in the economy, and banks play an important part in facilitating indirect investments in funds for their clients, offering structured investment and hedging solutions and providing an effective and liquid market. However, the treatment of equity investments in funds (EIIFs) under the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book is very conservative and may unduly increase the cost of providing fund investment solutions.
This paper outlines the various regulatory prescribed methodologies and the operational challenges faced by banks in implementing them. The paper also explores vendor solutions and proposes alternative methods for calculating capital requirements for EIIFs.