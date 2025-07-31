ISDA Board Appoints New Chair

ISDA has announced that its Board of Directors has elected Amy Hong as its new Chair.

Ms. Hong is Head of Strategy, Investments and Partnerships in the Global Banking & Markets division at Goldman Sachs, responsible for leading strategic initiatives for the division with a focus on market structure, systemic and operational risks, and industry digitization. She has worked for Goldman Sachs since 2006 and joined the ISDA Board in June 2020. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Hong succeeds Jeroen Krens, who has stepped down in accordance with ISDA’s bylaws following his departure from HSBC.

“I’d like to welcome Amy as ISDA’s new Chair. I know Amy will bring a lot of energy to the role and I’m looking forward to working with her as we map out the next priorities for ISDA to ensure we deliver on our mission of fostering safe and efficient markets into the future. I’d also like to thank Jeroen for his many contributions spanning market structure, digitization and capital during more than 10 years on the ISDA Board. Although his time as Chair was relatively brief, he made a meaningful impact in helping to define ISDA’s strategic direction over the next decade. We wish him every success in his future endeavors and look forward to his continued contributions to financial markets,” said Scott O’Malia, ISDA’s Chief Executive.

“It’s a privilege to take on the role of Chair in ISDA’s 40th anniversary year and at an important time for the derivatives market. As new technologies are deployed and numerous rules are finalized and implemented globally, ISDA is uniquely positioned to provide the standards, solutions and regulatory engagement necessary to ensure derivatives markets continue to function efficiently around the world. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues on the Board and the ISDA team as we tackle these and other issues,” said Ms. Hong.