ISDA And AFME Respond To EC’s ESG Consultation

On June 8, 2022, ISDA and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe submitted a joint response to the European Commission’s consultation on the functioning of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings in the European Union (EU) and ESG factors in credit ratings. In the response, the associations highlight that regulatory intervention should focus on transparency of methodologies and conflict of interest policies, while ensuring requirements do not stifle innovation. The associations did not identify a need for further EU intervention on the incorporation of ESG factors in credit ratings.

