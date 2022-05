ISDA’s Ann Battle talks to Jack Hattem, ISDA board member and managing director, global fixed income, at BlackRock, and Tom Wipf, ISDA board member, vice chairman of institutional securities at Morgan Stanley and chair of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, about the shift from 30 LIBOR settings at the end of 2021, and lessons that can be learned ahead of the transition from five US dollar LIBOR tenors in mid-2023.