ISDA and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) have submitted a joint response to the European Central Bank (ECB) Guide on Climate and Environmental Risks. For the second year in a row, the ECB has identified climate-related and environmental risks as a key risk driver in the Single Supervisory Mechanism Risk Map for the euro area banking system. This four-month consultation on the ECB Guide to climate-related and environmental risks details how such risks should be managed by banks. As part of a supervisory dialogue in 2021 based on end-2020, significant institutions will be asked to inform the ECB of any divergences of their practices from the supervisory expectations described in the document. Where needed, significant institutions will be expected to promptly start adapting their practices. The industry sets out its general comments submitted as part of the consultation response.
ISDA, AFME Respond To ECB Guide On Climate And Environmental Risks
Date 14/10/2020