Iress Improves Kepler Cheuvreux’s Trading Outcomes In First Full Year Of Use

Financial technology provider, Iress, today announced continued success with its client Kepler Cheuvreux, as it helped the leading independent European financial services

Kepler Cheuvreux ranks 10th in the world for trading, is present in 13 major financial centres in Europe and the US and serves 1200 institutional clients around the world. Today, Iress is Kepler Cheuvreux’s unique market data provider for all front-office applications.

Iress delivers high-performance API data feeds that power the performance of the Kepler Cheuvreux ecosystem - with feeds from more than 100 markets covering EMEA, US, and APAC.

Kepler Chevreux’s recent review of Iress’ performance in its first full year of use highlighted a number of improvements to trading and business outcomes. For Kepler’s algo quant team, Iress’ API Snapshot feature has provided immediate and vital insights outside of the Iress comprehensive real-time data feeds that Kepler Cheuvreux also relies on to evaluate and predict market movements.

Iress’ business development director, EMEA, Gilles Antoine said: “Today, data availability is at the core of alpha generation. Advanced trading strategies require comprehensive market data and management of those feeds. We’ve helped Kepler Cheuvreux to seamlessly handle a dramatic increase in post-pandemic global trading volumes. Among other benefits, Iress has contributed to Kepler Cheuvreux improving its hit rate for smart order routers to 97-99% on most UK-based venues.”

Kepler Cheuvreux’s deputy global head of execution services, Thomas Biotteau, said: “After working with a previous vendor for over 20 years, we have been impressed with the stability of Iress’ systems, the quality of the product, and performance of the feeds. We always strive for constant optimisation and while our operations were already great, the improvement in our SOR hit rate has been exceptional, which is now even as high as 99% in most UK-based venues.

“We are in great hands, with Iress, even as we replaced extensive existing legacy systems and migrated operations to the Iress platform - we hardly noticed the transition.''

Kepler Cheuvreux’s head of algorithmic trading, quant, Jean-Francois Perreton, said: “The first thing you notice working with Iress is the professionalism and expertise of its people. They are proactive, responsive and experts in what they do. They are also quick to evolve, as we and the market evolves.”

“Iress quickly and seamlessly integrated into our systems and the improvements have been obvious. They give us the tooling we need for even closer control over our ecosystem and the flexibility to adapt to our changing requirements.”