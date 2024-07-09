Iress Appoints Alistair Morgan As Executive Managing Director Of Iress UK

Iress today announced the appointment of Alistair Morgan to the newly created role of Executive Managing Director - UK, following a successful internal and external recruitment process.



Mr Morgan has held the role of Chief Financial Officer for the UK since 2018 working closely with Iress’ local and Global Leadership Team since that appointment. In his new role as Executive Managing Director - UK he assumes day-to-day leadership and oversight of Iress’ UK business strategy and financial outcomes. He will join Iress’ extended Global Leadership Team reporting into Iress’ Group Executive for Wealth & the UK, Harry Mitchell, whose role and commitment to the UK remains unchanged.

Prior to joining Iress, Mr Morgan held leadership roles at Jaguar Land Rover and KPMG.

Iress’ Group Executive Wealth and UK, Harry Mitchell, said: “Alistair brings the right balance of internal and external experience to this newly created and pivotal leadership role for Iress’ UK business. He has the strategic mindset and financial acumen to successfully lead our UK business going forward.

“As Executive Managing Director Alistair will assume day-to-day responsibility for Iress’ UK Business Unit including accountability for our commercial, product, risk and technology outcomes. This is a great appointment for the UK and further demonstrates the depth of talent we have at Iress.”

Iress’ incoming Executive Managing Director - UK, Alistair Morgan, said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this role which reinforces our commitment to the UK market at an exciting time for Iress. We have a strong team and clear focus on driving better outcomes for our clients through improved product and service experiences, and I look forward to leading Iress towards continued success in the UK.”