Iran Largest Pharmaceutical Holding Celebrates Listing Anniversary At Tehran Securities Exchange

Tamin Pharmaceutical Investment Company (TPICO)’s executives joined Tehran Securities Exchange’s opening bell ceremony on Sunday 28th December 2025.

Mohammad Naderi Alizadeh, CEO of TPICO (pharmaceutical), expressing appreciation to Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) for organizing the commemorative event, stated: “Tamin Pharmaceutical Investment Company (TPICO) is the nation’s largest pharmaceutical holding group, established in 2003 and notably listed at TSE in 2014 and currently accounts for more than IRR 470,000 billion of the exchange’s total market capitalization.

The CEO emphasized that greater public understanding of the capital market would facilitate industrial financing, broaden retail savings mobilization, and boost employment.

Naderi Alizadeh identified public trust as the cornerstone of market vitality, underscoring that sustaining investor confidence hinges on regulatory stability, avoidance of abrupt rules changes, transparency, and robust investor protection.

TPICO is the largest entity in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in Iran, overseeing the management and ownership of 27 companies active across the pharmaceutical value chain, including manufacturing, distribution, and marketing, effectively forming a comprehensive domestic medicine supply ecosystem.

The companies within this group strive to ensure the availability of high-quality, accessible medicines for the public by leveraging innovative approaches, state-of-the-art global knowledge and technology, and highly competent human capital.

With a diversified product portfolio and pharmaceutical exports to more than 40 countries, TPICO plays a pivotal role in ensuring sustainable access to medicines in Iran. Its strategic emphasis on innovation, research and development, and international partnerships has firmly established the holding as a key player in the national pharmaceutical industry.