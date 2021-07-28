 Skip to main Content
IQ-EQ Makes A Wave Of Promotions In Guernsey

Date 28/07/2021

IQ-EQ is pleased to announce 11 internal promotions across its growing Guernsey business.

 

These promotions, which came into effect on 1 July 2021, include promotions across Guernsey’s funds, private wealth, pensions, compliance, corporate and statutory teams, reflecting the strength and depth of the people operating in the Guernsey business.

IQ-EQ is committed to recognising and nurturing local talent and invests significantly in the continuous development of our people through our award-winning Ascent training programme, which caters for all levels and training needs of its 3,400+ people globally.

The Guernsey team promoted are:

  • Becky Dean - Senior Officer, Private Wealth
  • Cameron Duckworth - Officer, Private Wealth
  • Finley Colquhoun -, Officer, Pensions
  • Ilze Briggs - Officer, Corporate
  • Jason Farrell -, Assistant Manager, Statutory
  • Louise McCathie - Manager, Private Wealth
  • Maria Guezo - Officer, Private Wealth
  • Nic De Lisle - Manager, Compliance
  • Seb Lowe - Officer, Private Wealth
  • Sharon Wrench - Assistant Manager, Funds
  • Steph Vidamour - Assistant Manager, Private Wealth

Due to continued business growth, IQ-EQ is actively recruiting for its Guernsey business. To find out more about all available roles visit https://iqeq.com/careers