IQ-EQ Makes A Wave Of Promotions In Guernsey

IQ-EQ is pleased to announce 11 internal promotions across its growing Guernsey business.
These promotions, which came into effect on 1 July 2021, include promotions across Guernsey’s funds, private wealth, pensions, compliance, corporate and statutory teams, reflecting the strength and depth of the people operating in the Guernsey business.
IQ-EQ is committed to recognising and nurturing local talent and invests significantly in the continuous development of our people through our award-winning Ascent training programme, which caters for all levels and training needs of its 3,400+ people globally.
The Guernsey team promoted are:
- Becky Dean - Senior Officer, Private Wealth
- Cameron Duckworth - Officer, Private Wealth
- Finley Colquhoun -, Officer, Pensions
- Ilze Briggs - Officer, Corporate
- Jason Farrell -, Assistant Manager, Statutory
- Louise McCathie - Manager, Private Wealth
- Maria Guezo - Officer, Private Wealth
- Nic De Lisle - Manager, Compliance
- Seb Lowe - Officer, Private Wealth
- Sharon Wrench - Assistant Manager, Funds
- Steph Vidamour - Assistant Manager, Private Wealth
Due to continued business growth, IQ-EQ is actively recruiting for its Guernsey business. To find out more about all available roles visit https://iqeq.com/careers