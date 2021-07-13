IQ-EQ Appoints Andy Mallet As New Head Of Operations

IQ-EQ is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Mallet as IQ-EQ Jersey’s new Head of Operations, as it continues to strengthen its already significant Jersey industry presence.
Andy joins IQ-EQ from an established Funds Services Group in Jersey, bringing with him over 15 years’ experience in the Jersey Financial Services industry, working across multiple sectors and operational disciplines. He has extensive experience across a variety of operational areas, including business transformation and improvement, technology enablement and digitisation, as well as risk management and corporate governance.
In his new role, Andy will help steer IQ-EQ Jersey’s operations, ensuring they run as effectively and efficiently as possible. He will also help drive business improvement initiatives, process efficiencies and technology enablement.
Commenting on his new role Andy said, “I am thrilled to have joined IQ-EQ, a business I have admired and followed from afar for some time. I’m very excited about supporting and helping to lead this business through the next phase of its evolution and growth and I’m energised and excited to work with such committed and collaborative colleagues, locally and globally in the pursuit of that endeavour.”
This latest appointment represents the latest in a stream of new hires to the Jersey IQ-EQ team. Earlier this year Michael Thomas joined IQ-EQ as Head of Finance, Jersey. In recent months IQ-EQ also appointed it’s first-ever Jersey Chief Commercial Officer, Mirek Gruna, a newly created role to drive commercial growth in Jersey, as well as Caroline Aylward as its new Commercial and Marketing Officer.
IQ-EQ employs 281 people locally and is actively looking to grow its local team across each of its core segments- Funds, Private Wealth and Corporate Administration.
Mirek Gruna, IQ-EQ’s Chief Commercial Officer for Jersey added, “Jersey is a world-class jurisdiction with an established reputation as a provider of private wealth, fund and corporate services. We pride ourselves on attracting the best local talent to ensure the calibre of our people reflects these same global standards. It’s an exciting time for IQ-EQ Jersey and this investment in people reflects both the continued growth and strength of the jurisdiction as well as our intent for the future.”