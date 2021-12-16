IQ-EQ Adds Two New Directors To Its Growing Guernsey Operations

IQ-EQ is pleased to announce it has made two senior additions to its Guernsey team. Julie Coutu has been appointed as Director, Private Wealth, while Henry Smith joins as Director, Corporate.
Julie brings with her over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, spanning both the banking and fiduciary sectors. In her new role, Julie will be providing close team and client management support to ensure the delivery of quality client service and support our organic growth objectives. She will also act as the key point of client contact for a portfolio of clients, coordinating the team to meet client deliverables.
Prior to joining IQ-EQ, she was Client Services Director for a fiduciary services company in Guernsey, where she led on the development of new business opportunities, alongside managing a complex portfolio of HNW clients.
Henry has over a decade of industry experience across the legal and fiduciary sectors. He began his career as a qualified solicitor, before progressing to Legal Counsel for a Trust Company. Prior to joining IQ-EQ, Henry was Director of a leading wealth solutions and fiduciary group.
Henry will be spearheading the corporate team’s client services function, as well as taking on responsibility for a high value portfolio of clients. Leading the corporate team, he will also be continuing to develop Guernsey’s strong business development culture, acting as a role model for the group’s business values.
To accompany the group’s rapid growth, IQ-EQ has continued to invest significantly in its people in the last year, with a wave of new senior appointments across the board. Alasdair McLaren, Head of Private Wealth, Guernsey, said of the new appointments: “As one of the group’s oldest jurisdictions, we have always had an established presence in Guernsey. I look forward to seeing Julie and Henry continue to promote the group’s trusted reputation in the region as the business continues to evolve and grow.”
Commenting on his appointment, Henry said: “I am excited to be taking on this new role as Director, Corporate, in Guernsey, one of the world’s most reputable international financial centres. I look forward to working with my colleagues both locally and internationally to drive new opportunities for our Guernsey business and the wider IQ-EQ Group.”
Commenting on her appointment, Julie said: “I’m delighted to be joining IQ-EQ to support growth and strengthen its Private Wealth service offering in Guernsey and further afield. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues and put my experience to work to help further enhance IQ-EQ’s strong reputation and international footprint.”