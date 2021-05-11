IPO Of APONTIS PHARMA AG In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Scale Segment

APONTIS PHARMA AG (ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5) has been listed in the Scale Segment on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €18.90. The issue price was €19.00.
The IPO was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser and M.M. Warburg. Hauck & Aufhäuser also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Wolfgang Steubing AG.
According to its own information, APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company in Germany that specialises in single pills. Single pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in one combination preparation. Last year, the company, headquartered in Monheim am Rhein, achieved a turnover of over €39 million.