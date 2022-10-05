IPC Community Grows As Firm Joins SIX Swiss Exchange - IPC’s Connexus® Extranet Capabilities Offered Via SIX Swiss Exchange

IPC Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets and SIX, which operates and develops infrastructure services for the Swiss and Spanish Stock Exchanges, today announced that IPC has become an approved Application Service Provider (ASP) for SIX Swiss Exchange, with Connexus® Extranet.

Performance-engineered for electronic trading, Connexus® Extranet is a private, highly scalable, reliable and secure financial extranet that leverages IPC’s fast-growing Connexus® Cloud to provide rapid connectivity to a global community of capital market participants. Via a single connection, members of the Connexus® Cloud ecosystem can link to one another and seamlessly communicate, transact, receive and distribute information.

“We are delighted to be adding SIX Swiss Exchange to our expanding portfolio of connected exchanges. SIX is one of the world’s leading exchange operators and we are thrilled to be able to proactively meet the demands of our customers – many of whom are looking to connect to multiple exchanges for market data and order routing,” said John Owens, Director of Global Exchange Relations at IPC. “The global financial community counts on us as a reliable and trusted partner. Through the addition of SIX to our ecosystem we are furthering our ability to provide rapid and highly stable connectivity to a global community of capital market participants.”

René Wild, Head Technical Product Support at SIX Swiss Exchange, commented: “Our service providers play a vital role in facilitating access for trading participants and market data vendors to our platform, and we are happy to welcome IPC joining us as a new ASP. We operate not only one of the most technologically advanced, but also one of the most stable trading platforms. We provide a wide range of diverse trading segments accessible with different order entry and market data interfaces and connectivity options. Participants can tailor their strategies and market activity in order to benefit fully from our unique market structure and outstanding liquidity.”

IPC offers high availability, low latency, primary and secondary market insight as well as disaster recovery capabilities to optimise the experience for customers. The collaboration between IPC and SIX Swiss Exchange builds on the successful IPC global financial ecosystem. IPC is using the shared connection to allow customers a cost-effective solution that meets the demands of entry into the market.

Connexus® Cloud is IPC’s flagship, award-winning multi-cloud platform for the global financial markets, an ecosystem that interconnects over 7,000 diverse capital market participants across 750 cities in more than 60 countries. The world’s top financial institutions rely on Connexus® Cloud for order creation, order placement, trade execution, market data delivery, clearing, settlement, and accessing both trade life cycle services and influential marketplaces.