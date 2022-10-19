IOSCO Board Appoints CFTC Chairman Behnam As Vice Chair

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) announced the immediate appointment of Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam as IOSCO Board Vice Chair for the term 2022-2024. As a member of the IOSCO Board's Management Team, the Vice Chair assists with IOSCO's policy development and operations and advises the IOSCO Chair.

“IOSCO is recognized globally as a prominent organization in our markets, and I am honored to continue elevating the CFTC within this important international standard-setting body particularly during this time,” said Chairman Behnam. “I look forward to working with my counterparts to further IOSCO’s mandates of protecting investors, and maintaining fair, efficient, and transparent markets and addressing systemic risk.”

Since first becoming an associate member of IOSCO in 1988, and then subsequently a voting member in 2013, the CFTC has been an active participant in the international standard setting and collaboration body. Amidst active engagement in an array of policy topics, CFTC has co-led IOSCO’s Financial Stability Engagement Group and Carbon Markets Workstream within IOSCO’s Sustainable Finance Task Force.

About IOSCO

IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for securities regulation. The organization's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in more than 115 jurisdictions and it continues to expand. More information about IOSCO can be found here.