IOSCO Announces Themes For Its 8th Edition Of World Investor Week - IOSCO World Investor Week 2024 To Focus On Technology And Digital Finance, Crypto Assets And Sustainable Finance

The World Investor Week (WIW) is a week-long, global campaign to raise awareness of the importance of investor education and protection, and to highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas.

WIW has two primary objectives, namely (i) to disseminate key messages that support investor education, investor protection and financial literacy; and (ii) to foster learning opportunities for investors. The campaign also aims to strengthen collaboration among IOSCO members on investor education and protection initiatives.

Launching on 7 October 2024 and spanning the course of the week, organizations representing over 100 jurisdictions will come together to drive awareness around trending issues which impact investors around the world.

Principal themes include

Technology & Digital Finance

Crypto Assets

Sustainable Finance

These will be complemented with discussions and workshops on

Fraud and Scam Prevention

Investor Resilience

Basics of Investing

Mr. Jean-Paul Servais, Chair of IOSCO’s Board, and Chairman, Financial Services and Markets Authority, Belgium, said: "Last year’s World Investor Week saw the involvement of 118 jurisdictions and reached almost 730 million individuals. We have to keep the ball rolling as with technological advancements and increased use of AI, new challenges arise. We also see how crypto, fractional trading, gamification and copy-trading are trending.

I am confident that WIW2024 will build on the success of previous years to drive greater investor awareness of these issues and look forward to contribute to its success.”

This year’s themes were agreed by IOSCO’s Committee 8 which conducts its work on retail investor education and financial literacy and includes 38 members from both established and emerging markets.

Mr. Pasquale Munafò, Senior Officer, Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa, Italy, and Chair of IOSCO’s Committee 8, said: “The principal themes we have identified this year result from extensive engagement with all Committee 8 members and unanimously reflect the most urgent issues facing investors today. We also collaborate very closely with other relevant committees to ensure a comprehensive and unified approach to investor protection and education.

“By placing the spotlight on these critical areas, we aim to empower and protect investors worldwide, providing them with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.”

As in previous years, WIW2024 will be supported by the Financial Standards Planning Board’s (FSPB) bespoke ‘World Financial Planning Day’ which will take place on 9 October.

Additional information, and details of how to participate, can be found at www.worldinvestorweek.org

