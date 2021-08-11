ION LatentZero Is Now Connected To UBS Bond Port Anonymous Trading Platform - Providing LatentZero Buyside Clients With Access To The USD 33bn Liquidity Pool Of Bonds Traded On This Platform

ION Markets, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, announced today the extension of the partnership between ION and UBS Bond Port, connecting the former’s LatentZero buyside clients to the latter’s Bond Port trading platform. Bond Port is now accessible to all Buyside clients through the LatentZero OMS, providing more trading flexibility and anonymous access to the huge liquidity pool it offers.
Leveraging existing infrastructure, ION and UBS have expanded access to Bond Port’s anonymous Global Credit liquidity pool to LatentZero’s OMS clients.
With connectivity to Bond Port, ION’s LatentZero clients can instantly access a large liquidity network of 2,500+ clients in over 65 markets with firm pricing in over 25,000 instruments, trading in 19 currencies. Client liquidity is seamlessly integrated with external venues, regional dealers, and alternative providers and users have access to a range of trading protocols and an aggregated view of the current market.
“Access to the UBS Bond Port trading platform will provide our buyside clients with even greater visibility and flexibility to make informed asset management choices. This is the latest development demonstrating ION Markets’ mission to use cutting-edge technology to fuel simplicity, automation and reliability for clients, underpinning hundreds of thousands of transactions every day.” - Hishaam Caramanli, ION Group Chief Product Officer.
“Connectivity to OMS providers is at the heart of Bond Port's client strategy. This connection will allow LatentZero clients to see our live order book, add orders and trade the resting liquidity all within their natural workflow.”
“This expanded partnership with UBS Bond Port opens doors for ION LatentZero buyside clients and provides more liquidity opportunities to the asset management community.” - Simon Linwood, EMEA Head of UBS Bond Port.