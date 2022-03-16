Investortools Adds ICE Bonds’ Muni Market Data To The Investortools Dealer Network

- Provides seamless access to ICE TMC municipal bond execution protocols
- Expands access to ICE’s municipal bond data and yield curves
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Bonds has expanded its connection with Investortools’ Perform, providing executable municipal market data from ICE TMC within the Investortools Dealer Network. Customers can now use ICE’s leading fixed income pricing and yield curves, and seamlessly access the ICE Bonds municipal bond liquidity and execution protocols, on the Perform platform.
“Getting live, executable content onto Perform’s dealer network has been an important priority for us and we’re excited to offer customers seamless access to our unique and diverse liquidity pool to manage their investing needs,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “Investortools is a leader in the municipal bond space, and is a great match for the services that we provide to the market. We’re excited to work with them to offer customers more efficient trading options and risk management solutions.”
This expanded integration builds on the connectivity ICE and Investortools announced in July 2021, and provides expanded access to ICE’s fixed income evaluated prices, analytical tools and ICE Bonds trading protocols, including click-to-trade, portfolio trading and request for quote. Customers can use these protocols to access deep liquidity in municipal bonds and other fixed income securities, including Corporates, Treasuries, Agencies and Certificates of Deposit.
“The inclusion of ICE’s municipal bond data and analytics onto Investortools’ platform will expand the reach of ICE’s comprehensive and robust muni market data,” said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income & Data Services at ICE. “ICE’s focus in the muni market has centered on digitizing, standardizing and offering quality data and analytics to help investors and market participants make informed decisions when assessing the $4 trillion municipal bond market.”
Perform offers end-to-end portfolio management including trade allocation, compliance, trade messaging and performance attribution to global institutional and private wealth managers. Customers will also operate in a straight-through-processing environment, with Perform providing pre-trade analytics and compliance, and trading through ICE Bonds’ execution platform.
“Seamless and efficient access to market data, analytics and execution venues is critical for our customers throughout the lifecycle of their trades,” said Jon Anderson, Chief Product Officer and Co-Head at Investortools. “This expanded connectivity with ICE allows us to deliver both the pre-trade tools and execution protocols that our clients need to design portfolios and execute their strategies in the municipal bond market.”
ICE TMC, which is part of ICE Bonds, provides market participants with access to an open all-to-all market for trading municipal, corporate, agency and government bonds, as well as Certificates of Deposit. For municipal bonds traded over ICE TMC, over 600 unique market participants have traded 272,484 distinct securities (CUSIPS) with fill rates consistently over 99% during the last two years.
For more information about ICE Bonds, please visit: https://www.theice.com/fixed-income/ice-bonds.